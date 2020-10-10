Murder investigation underway after inmate found dead at Madison County Jail

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate was found dead in the jail Friday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said detention officers responded to an altercation between inmates around 9 a.m.

While restoring order, they found an unresponsive inmate.

The Sheriff’s Office reported officers began rendering first aid until paramedics arrived to take the inmate to Huntsville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead later Friday night.

The Sheriff’s Office additionally said the inmate was murdered and the incident is being investigated as such.

