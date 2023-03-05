HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Multiple volunteer fire agencies responded to a garage fire near Mt. Carmel Sunday morning.

Ethan Fitzgerald, a spokesperson for the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department, said that Moores Mill, Central, and New Market volunteer fire departments responded to a fire in the 100 block of Saddle Cove Court on Sunday.

Fitzgerald said that the owner of the house was there at the time of the fire, but it was contained to the garage and no one was injured. The fire is now under control, and Fitzgerald said this was a large response by all volunteers.

(Photo: Moores Mill Fire) (Photo: Moores Mill Fire)

No more information is available at this time, as fire crews are still investigating the fire.