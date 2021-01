HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Emergency crews responded to a fire at 246 Victory Lane in Huntsville Wednesday morning around 5:40 AM.

Multiple crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to the scene along with Huntsville Police and HEMSI paramedics.

Reports say three people were in the house at the time of the fire but were able to get out.

They say the fire took around 30 minutes to put out.

No one was injured, according to Huntsville Fire and Rescue Assistant Fire Marshal Adam Hunter.