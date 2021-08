HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Lowry Street NW around 5:45 a.m. Sunday.

An officer with the Huntsville Police Department said the house was vacant at the time of the fire.

Multiple crews were on the scene putting out the flames when News 19 arrived.

Officials ask the public to still avoid the area while they are on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.