Multiple Thanksgiving food box giveaways happening in Huntsville Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Thanksgiving is just days away and members of the community throughout the Tennessee valley have rallied together to make sure those who are struggling can enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

From Turkey to dessert and everything in between, there are a number of places those in need can visit Saturday morning to get a meal to cook this Thanksgiving.

Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church’s Thanksgiving Box giveaway will start at 8:00 a.m. at 315 Winchester Rd NE B, Huntsville, AL 35811.

One Generation Away is hosting their giveaway at Calhoun Community College starting at 9:00 a.m. at 102 Wynn Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35805

House of Hope and Restoration Church’s box giveaway will begin at 9:30 a.m. at 2525 Aspen Ave, Huntsville, AL 35810.

All of the events are first come, first-served.