HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Four people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing at a north Huntsville intersection Wednesday. Huntsville Police are searching for a suspect.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said three females and one male were injured with lacerations at the intersection of Academy Drive and Highway 72 in Huntsville.

HPD said the four victims were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Officials said they are looking for a black male wearing a red shirt, black sweatpants and a beanie cap. They added the man has a well-kept beard and was believed to have left the area in a maroon Jeep Patriot SUV with an Alabama tag 3A041Y5.

This is a developing story and News 19 has a crew heading to the scene.