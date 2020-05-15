Multiple people arrested in prostitution sting across Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Authorities arrested multiple people in connection with a prostitution sting at a number of hotels in Madison County on Tuesday.

The charges include:

18 Solicitation of Prostitution

2 Promoting Prostitution

3 Possession of Controlled Substance/Meth

3 Possession of Controlled Substance/Synthetic Narcotic

1 Possession of Controlled Substance/Heroin

1 gun was seized

This was the first large joint operation between these two units, according to Huntsville police.

The Huntsville Police Department STAC unit, the North Alabama Drug Task Force, and the HPD Anti-Crime Team all participated in the sting.