HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple people are injured after a wreck on Governors Drive Tuesday morning.

According to HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster, a multi-vehicle wreck has injured at least five people.

Five people were transported to the hospital, two people are in severe but stable conditions, and three sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Two more people were pronounced dead on the scene.

It has caused all lanes of Governors Drive from Parkhill to Monte Sano to close.

Drivers should seek alternative routes as crews work to clear the scene.

News 19 will provide updates to this story as they become available.