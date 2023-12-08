HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple people were injured in a car wreck Friday morning in the area of Drake Avenue and Patton Road.

According to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) and HEMSI, the two-vehicle wreck occurred around 7:35 A.M.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said there was a total of six people injured. Two of the children injured are in serious but stable condition. The other four people have non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 9:15 A.M., HPD told News 19 that one of the children had been med-flighted to UAB with life-threatening injuries.

HPD reported to News 19 that of the six people injured, four of them were children.

Currently, all of Patton Road is shut down south of Drake Avenue. to Foster Avenue. and HPD advises drivers to avoid the area as crews continue to work the wreck.

News 19 will provide an update to this story when the road reopens.