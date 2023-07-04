HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR) units responded to a house fire on Penny Street.

A spokesperson for HFR told News 19 that five trucks worked the fire. Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire, one adult and one male child.

The spokesperson said the child had a minor burn, which was treated.

A neighbor said they were looking out their window when they saw the fire next door, which was spreading toward their home.

“I just saw a big boom through my window, and I just looked outside and everything was on fire,” the neighbor said.

Authorities ask that people avoid that area at this time.