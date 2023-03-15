HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR) was on the scene of a structure fire in north Huntsville early Wednesday morning.

Trent Bennett with HFR confirmed with News 19 that five HFR fire engines were on the scene fighting the blaze of a home on East Tucker Drive.

According to the District Chief on the scene, HFR received the call around 8:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the house fully involved.

WHNT PHOTO

WHNT PHOTO

WHNT PHOTO

Everyone inside the house was able to make it out, officials said. There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.

A vehicle near the home also caught fire.

Though the fire has been extinguished, crews will continue to put out hotspots. It is not known at this time if the house is a total loss, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway.

The Huntsville Police Department and HEMSI also responded to the scene to assist.