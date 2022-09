HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Several units are responding to an all-assignment fire on Winchester Road.

According to a release from Huntsville Fire and Rescue, several units are responding to a fire at the McDonald’s at 2234 Winchester Road in Huntsville.

Courtesy, Moores Mill Vol. Fire Rescue

Drivers are asked to stay clear of the area. A News 19 crew is on the scene bringing you the latest information.