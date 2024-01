TANNER, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR) units are responding to a structure fire at Bocar US in Tanner.

According to a HFR notification, units responded to a structure fire at 23727 Bibb Garrett Road. This is the address for Bocar US, which supplies aluminum high pressure die casting parts for automobiles.

Authorities are asking that people avoid the area at this time.