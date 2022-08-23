Multiple fire engines are on the scene of a fire at a nursery in Owens Cross Roads early Tuesday morning.

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple fire engines are on the scene of a fire at a nursery in Owens Cross Roads early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the call came in around 3:30 a.m. after hay bales reportedly caught on fire. At this time, officials say there are no injuries.

News 19 crews on scene reported large amounts of smoke in the area of Huntsville Wholesale Nursery, located on Highway 231-431.

Traffic in the area is expected to move slower with one lane closed while emergency crews are on the scene. Drivers are asked to use caution.

This is a developing story.