Multiple children injured in ATV crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Multiple children were injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash on Shephard Drive and Vining Avenue on Monday.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster says that four juveniles were riding in a two-seat vehicle when it flipped over. One of the children may have jumped out of the vehicle before the crash.

HEMSI emergency crews took one child to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in Critical condition, but officials say that child is now in stable condition.

Two other children were taken to Huntsville Hospital Women and Children with non-life threatening injuries.