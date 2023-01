BROWNSBORO, Ala (WHNT) – Multiple agencies are responding to a fire involving a structure and a camper in Brownsboro Saturday morning.

A spokesperson with the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Rescue (VFR) said that the VFR assisted Central Volunteer Fire Department in responding to a fire in the 1300 block of Wall Road.

That spokesperson did confirm to News 19 that the fire involved a structure and a camper.

Photo: Ben Smith

According to responders on the scene, there are no injuries.