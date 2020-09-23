Multiple agencies respond to house fire in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A house fire in New Market drew help from several different agencies early Wednesday morning. The fire happened on Humphrey Drive.

The Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department posted a picture of the home to its Twitter account this morning. The tweet said the department was helping New Market Fire Department.

Hazel Green and Meridianville Fire Departments also helped with the fire.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire. A representative from the Moores Mill Fire Department said the smoke detectors woke the family up allowing them to get out safely.

