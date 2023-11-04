NEW MARKET, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple fire departments fought a brush fire near New Market Saturday as drought conditions continue in the Tennessee Valley.

According to the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department (MMVFD), crews responded to aid the New Market Volunteer Fire Department (NMVFD) and Central Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) with a brush fire on County Lake Road Saturday Afternoon. Moores Mills responded as a part of a mutual aid agreement with New Market.

MMFVD Spokersperon Ethan Fitzgerald said over 10 acres were burned in the fire and about 1000 gal of water were used to contain it. He said one person did suffer some smoke inhalation at the scene but no one required transport to the hospital.

Fitzgerald said the department was happy to be able to help with the incident but warned residents to be on alert for fires due to drought conditions.

“The conditions right now are very dangerous and all county fire departments are on high alert for these types of fires,” he said. “They can spread rapidly and can easily damage structures and utilities.”