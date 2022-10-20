HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — All Eastbound lanes of Interstate 565 are completely shut down following a major wreck involving seven vehicles on Interstate 565 near Exit 1 and Mooresville.

Don Webster with HEMSI says the call came in around 6:23 a.m. on Thursday for a crash involving an 18-wheeler near the Interstate 65 interchange near the Mooresville exit.

One person is in critical condition, and according to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is being taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

HPD says at this time, “it’s unknown when the lanes will reopen.”

Another person is being taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and three additional people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, said HPD officials.

Webster says multiple emergency crews on the scene are conducting “extraction procedures” as the scene unfolds. He also confirmed with News 19 that one person was ejected.

HPD says that a second two-vehicle wreck happened just after the initial crash when traffic began to back up. There were no injuries in that accident.

Officials are urging drivers to take alternate routes or expect major delays. If you can’t avoid the area, extreme caution is advised while first responders work the scene.

News 19 has a crew on the scene and will continue to provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing story.