HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Documentaries + themed food and drinks + yard games and more = a family-friendly, free night of fun!

You’ll get the chance to enjoy this movie experience this week if you head to the Orion Amphitheater on Thursday for ‘Movies in the Meadow.’

The Orion Amphitheater is hosting the free movie series, presented by Huntsville International Airport, where people can experience films on the big screen in the artist meadow.

On Thursday, July 20, they’ll be showing a documentary double feature. The first doc is ‘Muscle Shoals,’ a 2013 film that pays tribute to the Alabama city with a deep musical history and chronicles the legacy of FAME Studios, where famous artists such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Aretha Franklin and Percy Sledge have recorded.

The second documentary they’ll be showcasing highlights Shoals native and alt-country musician Jason Isbell, a four-time Grammy winner. It explores the “personal and creative struggles” behind Isbell’s music.

The double feature begins showing at sundown, with doors opening for admission at 6 p.m.

The Orion says it’ll have themed concessions and cocktails, as well as yard games and more for people’s entertainment while they are waiting for the show to begin.

Another movie screening will take place on August 10th, as the Orion and HSV plan to show the 1985 adventure/comedy film, ‘The Goonies,’ which follows a group of kids taking on the might of a development company planning to destroy their home.

For more details on the double feature or other movie screenings in the meadow, you can visit the Orion Ampitheater website.