HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – In April, Two Men and a Truck began collecting donations for the Movers for Moms campaign. They will be dropping off the donations Saturday, May 7.

With the help of more than 80 partners, Two Men and a Truck has collected more than 16,000 items for Downtown Rescue Mission’s Owen’s House. Owen’s House is a women’s and children’s shelter in Huntsville.

The items that were collected were on a list of essential things like shampoo, deodorant, hairbrushes, body wash, diapers and over the counter medicines, to name a few.

While the drop off is going on, hairstylists and cosmetologists will be providing the mothers with a ‘Pamper Day.’ And as the mothers receive the much needed relaxation, their kids will be making Mother’s Day cards.

If you would like to help with the donation drop off, Two Men and a Truck will be at Owen’s House on Saturday at 9:00 a.m.