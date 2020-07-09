Movement of Confederate Monument at Madison County Courthouse on hold

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The movement to relocate the Confederate monument in downtown Huntsville could take longer than expected.

The committee on Alabama Monument Protection, a group created to consider waivers to remove and relocate historic structures, planned to meet today. Their website now shows — that meeting is canceled.

According to Al.com, the Madison County Commission had planned to make its case to the committee Today — asking to relocate the confederate statue from outside of the Madison County Courthouse.

Efforts to relocate the monument look like they may be postponed until they can make their case to the committee. The next scheduled meeting is nearly three months away on October 1st.

In June, the Madison county commission unanimously passed the resolution to move the statue.

However — Alabama’s Memorial Preservation Act states that monuments that are 40 years or older cannot be moved.

Last week – the commission submitted an application for the relocation of the monument to the state committee, that reviews requests to remove historical structures.

Calls to move the confederate statue came during protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Later this morning, there’s a Move the Monument Rally in downtown Huntsville.