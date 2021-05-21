Mountain Gap middle schoolers give back to Huntsville charity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Students at Mountain Gap School teamed up with one nonprofit in their efforts to clothe those in need in the Huntsville-Madison County area and beyond.

Middle school students in the Service Learning class spent their Friday morning gathering and handing over boxes of clothing donations they had raised over the past 3 weeks for nonprofit group, Christmas Charities Year Round.

“It was kind of surprising to know that not everyone had enough clothes that they needed and it was cool we could donate to help them out a little bit,” 8th grader Lona Rainwater said.

“We made these posters that would advertise it and try to get people interested, then they would feel good about helping their community,” 8th grader Landon Orazi added.

CCYR Executive Director Hilary Gould said to teach selflessness in school, is something students will carry with them for the rest of their lives.

“We know that if they start off in school giving back, they’re going to be the ones in the community later really impacting what we need in our community,” Gould said.