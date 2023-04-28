HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officials say one person is in serious condition after a crash involving a motorcycle on University Drive.

HEMSI emergency crews took a man to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in serious but stable condition.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday near Providence Main Street.

Huntsville Police said all lanes of University Drive were reopened as of 5:21 p.m.