Motions to seal, impose gag order in capital murder case involving ex-Huntsville officer withdrawn

Huntsville Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation held a press conference on Thursday regarding the ongoing capital murder investigation of HPD officer David McCoy.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A motion to seal the case of an ex-Huntsville officer accused of murdering a pregnant woman and a second one implementing a gag order have both been withdrawn.

Attorney Brian Clark, appointed to represent David McCoy after one of his previous defense attorneys withdrew from the case, filed withdrawals Friday and both were granted by District Judge Alison Austin.

Both motions were originally filed by previous defense attorney Richard Jensen Tuesday, seeking to bar lawyers, witnesses, or parties involved from talking about the case and deny public access to pre-trial proceedings and the pre-trial record.

McCoy is accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend outside the Weston Ranch Apartments where he lived on Friday, January 7.

Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed Thursday that McCoy is on leave without pay and without excuse from HPD and his law enforcement certification has been revoked. McMurray said in a news release McCoy is no longer a police officer or a Huntsville employee.

He is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 28.