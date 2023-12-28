HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One would imagine a soon-to-be-teenager probably doesn’t go out of her way to spend time with their mom, but for one 12-year-old and her mom – they not only enjoy spending time together, they’re taking girl power to a whole new level.

“I just think she’s cool she’s a really cool mom,” said 12-year-old Jianna Andrews.

Her mom, Amanda Andrews, started off on a weight loss journey sparked by the new year, where she quickly fell in love with powerlifting-type movements. She then ventured into the powerlifting world, and her daughter begged to join.

“I really only started because of her. I kind of just started to hang out with her and be with her more,” said Jianna.

Amanda told News 19, “She just would not stop asking to come so I brought her in and I’m so glad we did because she’s got a lot of talent.”

Four to five days a week they train for countless hours.

“Jia is like a little mini Amanda. I mean they are so much alike, they’re actually funny to watch when they workout together,” said Ryan Kuhlmann, a trainer at Awakening Strength.

Both Amanda and Jianna have set state records in the four movements, and Jianna also holds the national squat record. But, at the end of the day, Amanda just wants to show her daughter what women can do.

“I want to show her as a young girl to be strong is beautiful to look at her body in a way of nutrition and feeding her body the way she should,” Amanda said.

“It’s so special. I feel like we have a bond like no other,” Jianna added.