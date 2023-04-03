MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A recent report from MyDatingAdviser.com has named one Alabama city as one of the most unfaithful cities in the United States.

Around 200 cities in the U.S. were ranked on a scale from most unfaithful to most faithful. The ranking was based on multiple factors like the marriage and divorce rate, Google searches for “affairs,” happiness index, and affair activities.

Huntsville, Ala. was ranked the 11th most unfaithful city in the country. Although Huntsville was ranked high for unfaithfulness, two other Alabama cities were ranked some of the most faithful cities.

Mobile, Ala. was ranked 122nd on the scale, meaning it leans more on the faithful side. Alabama’s state capital, Montgomery, was named the 6th most faithful city. The marriage rate in Montgomery is 47% and the divorce rate is 11%. The happiness index is 49.00.