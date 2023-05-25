HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — A Hazel Green home is considered a total loss after multiple fire crews battled the flames in the early morning hours of Thursday.

Ethan Fitzgerald with the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department confirmed with News 19 that the call came in after 1 a.m., but first responders said even though they were able to arrive quickly, flames had already completely engulfed the home.

Fitzgerald said the family of four that lived at the home on Thompson Lane was not injured, and neither were the six firefighters who responded.

The Red Cross arrived and is assisting the family, who Fitzgerald said was woken up by their smoke alarm. He added that the fire is believed to have started in the living room.

Over 100,000 gallons of water were used to put out the blaze, which exhausted the fire crews who responded. In Fitzgerald’s words, this situation highlights the need for more firefighters in the growing community.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation by the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office.

Along with the Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department and the Moores Mill VFD, the New Market VFD and Meridianville VFD responded to the fire.