HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – On Tuesday, Nancy Jones, the widow of country musician George Jones, announced a one-night-only concert event to honor her late husband’s legacy.

The taping of the television special “Still Playing Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones” will honor the legacy of a man who has been called ‘the greatest country singer of all time.’

Artists like Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Tanya Tucker, Trace Atkins and many more, along with acts that have yet to be announced. Jones is regarded among the most important and influential singers in American popular music history. His lasting imprint included songs such as “She Thinks I Still Care,””Tender Years,” and “He Stopped Loving Her.”

“George Jones died on April 26, 2013, in Nashville Tennessee. It will be ten years since he left us with just his song, so to produce this night of music to honor his legacy is perfectly fitting,” Nancy said. “George made history and influenced artists from all genres and many of them will celebrate with us in April. The night will bring lots of emotion for the fans, our family and anyone who just loved country music.”

George was born in Saratoga, Texas where he played on the streets of Beaumont for tips. He later served in the Marines before returning to Texas and recording for the Starday label in Houston. He went on to win many different awards and make several Billboard toppers.

“Still Playing Possum” will take place at the Von Braun Center on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Tickets are on sale beginning Dec. 12, and prices start at $25. A VIP upgrade is available for $200 and includes dinner the night before with Nancy Jones and friends.