More than 50 businesses attend 2nd Annual Huntsville Science Festival

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — It’s no secret – many Huntsville industries rely heavily on science and technology.

That much was evident Saturday as more than 50 STEM and Steam businesses showed up to attend the second annual Huntsville Science Festival.

“Steam and stem are really, really important and the reason is we need to create an entire generation of problem solvers,” said Steve Trash, a television personality and Alabama magician. “But the way to solve our problems will actually be through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math.”

Trash says the future generation of kids will be learning to resolve problems through education programs and events like the Huntsville Science Festival.

At the festival, kids and adults were able to try various displays and interactive booths for all ages.

“What you want to do at a place like Steam Fest is get them engaged, with the whole steam world, with the whole problem solving world because they will do the homework of actually learning science, technology or engineering themselves,” said Trash. “Just get them excited and they’ll do the work.”

The festival went on all day and kids got to see a different side of the STEAM world.

Trash says if you’re passionate about STEAM, “don’t let other people discourage you, even if you have learning challenges, don’t let that discourage you because the important thing is actually the idea.”

“You let kids get excited about something, they’re going to take the lead,” Trash concluded. “So, moms, dads, just give your kid that opportunity because the problem solvers of the 21st century will be in the STEAM world.”