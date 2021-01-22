More than $400K worth of drugs and weapons seized by North Alabama Drug Task Force

NORTH ALABAMA – Several hundred thousand dollars worth of illegal drugs and weapons are off the streets thanks to the hard work of North Alabama Drug Task Force agents.

This week agents NADTF seized more than 20 pounds of marijuana, 2.7 pounds of methamphetamine, 79 grams of cocaine, 35 grams of heroin, 21 grams of MDMA, 19 grams of fentanyl, and 7 bottles of steroids.

Authorities estimated the total street value of all the drugs to be $420,000.

Agents also found 7 illegal handguns, 1 illegal rifle style pistol, and $18,500 cash.

Authorities did not release any information about the number of arrests or charges at this time.

Huntsville police say the success of this investigation was made possible by the countless hours spent by the members of the NADTF to help keep the community safe from these dangerous drugs.