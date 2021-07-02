More than 100 animals up for adoption at Huntsville Animal Services

Enola (A520325) is a sweet, dainty, shy girl. She retreats from her kennel door when you approach her. But, if you wait, she will eventually come get a treat. I went into her kennel to take her out for a walk. She retreated into the other side at first, but I lured her to me with a peanut butter treat … and then slipped the slip lead on her neck. Once out of her kennel she was a completely different dog. She was so happy and spunky and loved “sitting” for treats. (Photo courtesy Huntsville Animal Services)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Some furry friends need help with adoption and finding their forever homes at Huntsville Animal Services.

Wednesday, the shelter reported 133 animals were in the shelter, and as of Friday, shelter officials said that total was still well over 100.

To help find those forever homes, HAS is offering adoption fees as low as $10 for adult pets, and the adoption package includes necessary vaccinations, spay/neuter surgery, a microchip, City of Huntsville pet license, and free bag of dog food.

Those unable to adopt can foster a pet through the shelter’s foster program.

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard, and is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Friday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The shelter will be closed Monday, July 5, for Independence Day, along with all other City offices.

To see a list of animals available for adoption, visit the HAS website. For more information about foster or adopting, call the shelter at (256) 883-3783.