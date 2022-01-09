More eligible for COVID-19 boosters at John Hunt Park starting Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Following approval from the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Huntsville Hospital will be expanding the ages eligible for a COVID-19 booster.

Starting Monday, January 10, anyone 12-15 who meets CDC criteria will be able to get a booster shot.

This new age group is in addition to those 16 and up who are already eligible for a booster shot.

To get a booster, you must:

Have received your first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least five months ago OR

Have received your first two does of the Moderna vaccine at least six months ago OR

Have received your first does of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at lesat two months ago

Appointments for boosters must be made on the Huntsville Hospital website.

Those getting a vaccine at the clinic will be required to present their vaccine card and proof of ID (such as a driver’s license or other photo ID). Masks are required while inside the clinic.