More eligible for COVID-19 boosters at John Hunt Park starting Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Following approval from the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Huntsville Hospital will be expanding the ages eligible for a COVID-19 booster.
Starting Monday, January 10, anyone 12-15 who meets CDC criteria will be able to get a booster shot.
This new age group is in addition to those 16 and up who are already eligible for a booster shot.
To get a booster, you must:
- Have received your first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least five months ago OR
- Have received your first two does of the Moderna vaccine at least six months ago OR
- Have received your first does of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at lesat two months ago
Appointments for boosters must be made on the Huntsville Hospital website.
Those getting a vaccine at the clinic will be required to present their vaccine card and proof of ID (such as a driver’s license or other photo ID). Masks are required while inside the clinic.