HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Those who have traveled anywhere this Summer have likely experienced flight delays or even cancellations.

Since the Friday before Memorial Day weekend, 55,000 flights within the US have been canceled and 25% of flights were delayed according to flight tracking site Flight Aware. Many of these issues have been a result of more travelers, staffing shortages of pilots and air traffic controllers, and weather.

With more issues come more complaints. Complaints by passengers were up 270% this Summer according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

These complaints come as more people travel domestically and internationally as many destinations no longer require a negative COVID test to enter.

On September 4th nearly 1,970,263 people crossed through a TSA checkpoint. This is an increase of over 300,000 travelers from 2021, but still less than 2019 by 300,000.

Huntsville International spokesperson, Mary Swanstrom, told News 19 they have also seen more passengers. “One thing that we have seen is in July 2021 we saw about 100,600 passengers coming through that month, but this year 107,700 flyers. So, just about 7,000 more,” Swanstrom explained. “So, you can imagine the impact that has had on air travel here in Huntsville.”

While July 2021 to July 2022 increase is only about 7%, HSV’s year-to-date increase of travelers coming through is 46.7%.

For those who are flying, the U.S. Department of Transportation has created a new online dashboard for passengers to compare information on what each major U.S. airline will provide when delays and cancellations occur.