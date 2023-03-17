HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The special event paying tribute to one of country music’s greats is adding more stars to its lineup.

The taping of the television special “Still Playing Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones” will honor the legacy of a man who has been called ‘the greatest country singer of all time.’

The concert will be held on April 25, 2023, at the Von Braun Center.

Country artists Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Tanya Tucker, Trace Adkins and many more were already set to play at the event, which was announced in December. Now, seven new artists have been added to the slate to honor the legacy of Jones.

Aaron Lewis, Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke, Dillon Carmichael, Gretchen Wilson, Joe Nichols, Randy Travis and Sara Evans will be joining the following stars in paying tribute to Jones:

Brad Paisley

Dierks Bentley

Jamey Johnson

Justin Moore

Lorrie Morgan

Mark Chesnutt

Michael Ray

Sam Moore

Tanya Tucker

Trace Adkins

Tracy Byrd

Tracy Lawrence

Travis Tritt

Wynonna

“I am so thankful to the loyal fans of Country music. George’s music still lives on and I am so honored that so many of George’s fellow artists and friends have agreed to come celebrate him,” Nancy Jones said. “This special night would not be the same without so many people doing what they do best – from the producers of the show to the artists bringing their voices to the fans buying the tickets.”

George Jones is considered among the most important and influential singers in American popular music history. His lasting imprint included songs such as “She Thinks I Still Care,” “Tender Years,” and “He Stopped Loving Her.”

George was born in Saratoga, Texas where he played on the streets of Beaumont for tips. He later served in the Marines before returning to Texas and recording for the Starday label in Houston. He went on to win many different awards and make several Billboard toppers.

With the recent reconfiguration of the stage and production for the concert, more tickets are being made available starting at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster and at the Von Braun Box Office.

Additionally, the Nancy Jones VIP dinner will be held the night before featuring special guests Randy Travis, Jeannie Prieutt, Billy Yates (writer of “Choices” and “I Don’t Need Your Rockin’ Chair”) and Tony Jackson among others. Tickets for the dinner are $200 and include a sit-down dinner and a photo opportunity with Nancy Jones.