HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Montgomery man was indicted and arrested Tuesday in connection to the May 2023 armed robbery of a U.S. postal carrier in Huntsville, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Anthony Darryl Barber Jr, 23, of Montgomery, is charged with robbery of a U.S. Postal carrier, unlawful possession of U.S. Postal Service Keys, and brandishing a firearm during a violent crime after an indictment was filed in U.S. District Court.

On May 4, 2023, the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said Barber was charged with robbery in connection with an incident on Benaroya Lane on May 3.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) said a mailperson was robbed at gunpoint that afternoon.

HPD said Barber was arrested In Morgan County on May 3 for unrelated charges but was brought back to Huntsville and booked into the Madison County Jail.

A spokesperson with USPS said that the carrier was “shaken up but is, thankfully, otherwise unharmed,” after the incident.

The US Postal Inspection Service worked with HPD on the investigation. HPD also said at the time that Violent Crimes Unit investigators recovered the stolen property from the robbery.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Davis Barlow is prosecuting the case.