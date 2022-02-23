HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Heritage of Monte Sano subdivision resident told News 19 a broken down ditch uphill from her home has caused extensive damage to her property for a year.

“It’s eroded the edge of my driveway and up under it. The foundation has been washed out,” Kelly Wells explained.

During Tuesday night’s storms, Wells said her backyard and driveway foundation experienced more erosion from gushing waters.

“It picked up quite a bit in September,” Wells said. “I had a major flooding event. I was even on the phone with 911 (because) I was so scared.”

It’s started to cost her time and money.

“I’ve done quite a bit of landscaping,” she said. “And I’ve done it over and over. It’s washed down to the street several times.”

Wells said the city has been slow to put out effective drainage. “I need some help, you know? I can’t fix something if the water’s just going to continue to flow over the edge of that ditch. I need their help.”

The city of Huntsville’s engineering department said it’s worked on the problem spots as recently as last week, saying in part, “There will always be natural drainage and water runoff from the mountains and slopes. When strong storms come through, as they did last night, it can exacerbate runoff and in some cases cause flash flooding. The city works to ensure its drainage infrastructure is well-maintained in these slope development areas.”

Wells also worries the runoff flowing from the mountain will only worsen with a proposed housing development along Bankhead Parkway farther up the mountain.

“I can’t predict the future but I am worried about it,” Wells said. “I’m worried about my home, I’m worried about my driveway. I lose sleep over this. It’s continuous.”

Other concerns such as increased traffic flow have been raised by neighbors if the development is approved. Residents have the opportunity to voice their opinions in a town hall March 22 at Huntsville City Hall.