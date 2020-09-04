Monte Sano Arts Festival returning next weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Arts Huntsville is bringing back an annual visual arts festival next weekend.

On September 12 and 13, the Monte Sano Arts Festival will return to Monte Sano State Park.

The art festival will be scaled down compared with previous years to allow for social distancing, but will still showcase local and regional visual artists, along with local food and music.

The festival will be open to the public from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

While Arts Huntsville doesn’t charge admission for the festival, Monte Sano State Park charges $10/car cash only for parking and $5 per person for entrance to the park. All funds go to the state park system.

Attendees and vendors will be required to wear masks or face shields. Masks will be provided if attendees don’t have one. Sanitizer stations will be available at each booth and throughout the park, with attendees asked to sanitize before touching artwork and limiting themselves to two at a time in booths.

For a full list of artists, precautions, food, and additional information, visit the Arts Huntsville website or call (256) 519-2787.