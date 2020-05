HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Visual Artist Applications are now open for the annual Monte Sano Arts Festival.

The festival will be celebrating its 21st year on Saturday, September 12th, and Sunday, September 13th.

More than 150 artists from around the United States meet on the mountain for a weekend of art, sampling local food trucks and listening to local, live music.

The deadline to apply is May 22, 2020.

