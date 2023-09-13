HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Nature’s beauty and artists’ creativity will be on full display at Monte Sano State Park this weekend.

The Monte Sano Art Festival will take place on September 16 and 17. The festival is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials with Arts Huntsville announced that the annual event will feature 140 local and regional artists across an expanded layout.

In a press release, Allison Dillon-Jauken, the Executive Director of Arts Huntsville, described what attendees can expect.

“From mesmerizing jewelry to intricate clay pieces, expressive paintings to captivating sculptures, this event promises to captivate both first-time buyers and seasoned collectors.”

To celebrate Huntsville Music Month, 12 local musicians will perform on two stages at the event. There will also be a special performance of Opera Bytes Live from Opera Huntsville on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

The festival is free, but Monte Sano State Park will charge $10 per vehicle to park and $5 per person to enter. They only accept cash.

To see a list of artists and learn more about the event, head to the Arts Huntsville website.