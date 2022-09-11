HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The two-day Monte Sano Art Festival brings together nature and art each year.

“Monte Sano Art Festival really is a special art festival,” said Danielle Hart, the Development and Media Relations Manager of Arts Huntsville. “There’s a different feeling when you’re up here on the mountain and you’re out in nature. You are enjoying the art that’s in nature and enjoying art in nature.”

For more than two decades, local artists have gathered at the tail end of summer to sell their work at Monte Sano State Park. On Saturday and Sunday, the festival showcased more than 130 local and regional artists, food vendors, and live musical performances.

Susan Coe, an art vendor selling pottery, said this year’s festival saw many visitors.

“You’ve got a lot of enthusiastic people,” Coe said. “They love the art, they support the arts, and they come out to shows like this.”

Numerous art forms were represented, including pottery, paintings, glassware, woodwork, and photography.

“I think the Monte Sano Art Festival is special because of the artists that come,” said art vendor Melanie Pool. “Yes, you have painters and potters, but you also have steampunk artists, folk artists, and woodworkers. Anything you can imagine, you can find it at Monte Sano.”

Funds raised as festival-goers entered the gates of Monte Sano over the weekend will go towards supporting the state parks system.