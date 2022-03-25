HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center looks a little different as the 2022 Monster Jam comes to town. Grave Digger driver Tyler Menninga gave News 19 a sneak peak of what to expect.

“We’ll start off with a bracket style racing with 1 vs. 1 trucks, when it comes down to 1 truck we’ll crown a racing champion. Then, we’ll go into a two tricks challenge which is two tricks you can perform on two wheels,” Menninga explained. “We’ll have a donut competition, spinning your fastest donut. Then, the freestyle challenge which is everyone’s favorite. It’s 75 seconds to go get crazy on the track.”

The event is part of the Stadium Championship Series and there’s a lot at stake for competitors as the winner will secure a spot at the monster Jam World Finals in May.

The Grave Digger is one of the most decorated trucks. It has won 7 Monster Jam World Championships. Menninga told News 19 it is an honor to be the one behind the wheel.

“I’ve spent 5 years behind the wheel of Grave Digger and it’s its 40th anniversary, so it’s a big deal this year. We’re trying to win as many as we can. It’s one of those things where if you get to drive Grave Digger it’s a huge honor, so it’s an awesome feat for me to come out and drive it every weekend,” Menninga shared.

Other trucks that will be at the event are the Solider Fortune, Avenger, and Axe. The trucks will be in town until March 27th. Tickets can be purchased here.