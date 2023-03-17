HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Monster Jam is ‘revving’ up the excitement this weekend and bringing together some of the best monster truck drivers in the world!

A weekend full of motorsport events and athletes ‘tearing up the dirt’ in monster trucks kicks off with the first event on Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class female and male athletes who have “mastered the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete,” according to the event’s organizers. The drivers must have the dexterity to control 12,000-pound vehicles that can do backflips, two-wheel skills, and race at speeds up to 70 miles per hour.

These drivers are competing in the Arena Championship Series Central this weekend in hopes they can get a spot at the 2023 Monster Jam World Finals held in Nashville.

Drivers will be tested on speed, skills, head-to-head battles and more. Ratings from fans will help decide who advances.

Rookie Driver Jamie Sullivan is excited about her first quarter.

“This is my rookie season, so it’s incredible and to really just be behind the wheel of this monster jam truck…iconic! It’s been driven by so many different females. It’s so cool to be behind the wheel of it,” Sullivan said.

On Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a pit party where fans are invited to come into the dirt pit and see the trucks up close! You can also meet drivers, take photos, and get autographs.

There will be a sandbox play area, inflatables, a remote control truck course and more for kids to enjoy before they get to watch the drivers compete.

Saturday’s event will be held at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday’s event will take place at 1 p.m.

The lineup of trucks competing in this weekend’s Arena Championship includes:

ThunderROARus TM driven by Tony Ochs

driven by Tony Ochs Grave Digger ® driven by Brandon Vinson

driven by Brandon Vinson Dragon driven by Coty Saucier

Monster Mutt Dalmatian ® driven by Jamie Sullivan

driven by Jamie Sullivan Just Get-Er-Done driven by Brandan Tulachka

Megalodon driven by Mikayla Tulachka

Wild Side driven by Zack Garne

Terminal Velocity driven by Jon Zimmer Jr

The winner of this weekend’s events in Huntsville will get an automatic bid to Nashville for the World Finals to compete for the title of World Champion.

Tickets for the event are available here or at the Von Braun Center Box Office.