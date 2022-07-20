MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One of the most popular rec centers in Madison County will get an upgrade to its two gym floors.

The county commission unanimously approved a $39,000 repair plan that will see its basketball and volleyball gyms resurfaced and repainted.

County Commissioner Phil Vandiver said it’s important to keep the courts modernized along with the rest of the building.

“We’ve just redone the bathrooms,” Vandiver told News 19. “We’ve already done the lobby floor in there. It’s just another step in trying to make that center look as new as possible so it can be used, and the people will enjoy it and take care of it, and just trying to make that area better also.”

In addition to basketball and volleyball lines, pickleball will be added.

The center hopes to have the improvements done by September.