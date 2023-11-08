HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Monrovia Middle School hosted its annual Veterans Day celebration on Wednesday.

A couple hundred veterans attended the event, with service men and women from every branch of the military. Breakfast was served and an assembly was held to honor all the veterans who attended.

The school says its goal is for the children to see the faces of the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our nation’s freedom.

Ross Malone Jr. is one of two World War II veterans who were in attendance. Reflecting on his service, he says he’s grateful the school hosted an event to honor his fellow veterans.

“I’m just glad I was able to get back in one piece. I went through a whole lot over there, we served, took care of the German PWI’s,” said Malone.

Malone is a World War II veteran who served in his time on the European continent, touring in Belgium, France, Holland and England in the U.S. Army from 1943 through 1946. He is 101 years old.

Raul Romero is 96 years old and he served in the Korean War as an electrician and spent six years in the military. “I went to Japan, I went to Hawaii, first then Japan, and I was stationed in Japan. I was a soldier there, I’m army,” said Romero.

In preparation for the celebration, the seventh and eighth-grade students go through history lessons on each war and create handwritten cards that are given to veterans who attended the celebration. The school says the activities they do throughout the day help grow their appreciation for the servicemen and women who attend their celebration.