Money stolen from fund benefiting fallen Huntsville officer Billy Clardy’s family

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police said they are looking for someone who stole money from a memorial fund for fallen officer Billy Clardy III.

Huntsville Police Department Lt. Tony McElyea said about $1,700 was taken in three transactions from the account, which was set up in December.

The fund was set up to help Clardy’s family after he was shot and killed during a drug bust in December. The accused shooter, Lajeromeny Brown, is charged with capital murder.

The Huntsville Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit is investigating along with Redstone Federal Credit Union.