HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — From cute fall costumes and perfect baby rockers to first-time moms and seasoned spoiling grandmas, almost anything and everyone can be found at “MomsMart” — a semi-annual consignment sale for baby equipment.

The group “Huntsville Area Mothers of Multiples” (HAMOM) has been putting on the sale for more than two decades with support for moms in need at the forefront of the mission. Now more than ever, deals like the ones provided at “MomsMart” are appreciated when battling inflation.

“I mean everybody feels it [inflation] right now,” said HAMOM member Audra Lockwood. “It’s wonderful that we can provide this sale. I think your money can go a lot further when you participate in a consignment sale.”

According to Investopedia, the average cost of baby clothes is about $60 per month for a baby’s first year of life. But with recent inflation, those prices could rise drastically.

“Momsmart” offers infant clothes, shoes, cribs, education kits, and more at single-digit prices. Proceeds from those sales will go to the Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children NICU.

This year you can find the event at the Trinity United Methodist Church on Airport Road in Huntsville. On Friday, September 16 it will be open until 8 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.