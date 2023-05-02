MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The murder trial against X’Zavier Kamontae Scott came to an abrupt halt when the judge over the case declared a mistrial Tuesday.

Scott is charged with capital murder in connection to the stabbing death of 29-year-old Tiffany Kelley.

Tuesday was the second day of Scott’s trial, following jury selection on Monday. After jurors heard opening arguments, Scott’s attorneys made a motion for a mistrial.

Any discussion of Scott being violent toward/hitting Jackson was to be barred from testimony, according to a pre-trial agreement. When an investigator was testifying, that topic came up and Scott’s attorneys asked for a mistrial, stating “that bell can’t be un-rung.”

The judge went to his chambers to “think about it” but came out moments later to declare the mistrial.

In September 2018, investigators say then 21-year-old Scott and his 16-year-old girlfriend Domanek Jackson, approached Kelley at a store in South Huntsville to ask for a ride.

Investigators say Kelley apparently agreed to give the pair a ride. Prosecutors say Jackson and Scott then stabbed her in the neck, threw her out of the car, and stole her car. Both were charged with capital murder.

Deputies later found Scott and Jackson in Clarke County and extradited them to the Madison County Jail on September 28, 2018.

During Jackson’s trial last year, Scott testified that he was the one who stabbed Kelley.

The now 20-year-old Jackson was found not guilty of the murder, but jurors convicted her of robbery.

Jackson was given a life sentence.