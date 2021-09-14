Mistrial declared for man accused of causing woman’s death after driving into Huntsville home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a man accused of driving his vehicle into a Huntsville home and killing a woman.

It happened at a home near the corner of Riverchase Road And Chaney Thompson Road in November of 2018.

Police say Antony Wu ran his truck off the road and into the home killing Joy Vaughn while she slept inside the house.

He was charged with manslaughter.

Police said they believed drugs and alcohol were a factor, but it’s that evidence that caused the mistrial.

Wu’s defense attorneys say they were not given toxicology results that would have affected how they argued the case.

The judge agreed and declared the mistrial.

Neither the prosecutors nor the defense offered comment after the trial.

Another trial date will have to be set.