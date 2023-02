HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a 15-year-old boy.

Edi Marilio Ja Coy was last seen on Monday, Feb. 13. He is described as 5’1″ and roughly 120 pounds.

His clothing description and last known direction of travel are both unknown.

Authorities ask if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Edi, please contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.